The Ministry of Culture Launches the Third Cycle of the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity

The deadline for receiving applications is October 31st, and the names of the grant recipients will be announced on November 30.

The grants include four main categories: Creation and Production, Promotion and Local Participation, Capacity Development, and International Travel and Mobility.

The UAE Ministry of Culture announced today the launch of the third cycle of the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity, which aims to enhance the nation’s commitment to supporting and developing its cultural and creative sectors. It also seeks to benefit from investment opportunities in the creative ecosystem, which is fundamental to the national efforts to build a sustainable creative economy for future generations.

The program, launched by the Ministry in 2023, seeks to support Emirati creatives in completing their cultural and artistic projects. This, in turn, would enhance the status of the country's cultural and creative industries sector, which aligns with the Ministry's strategy to build an advanced cultural and creative ecosystem by strengthening local talents and building capacity.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said: "The launch of the third cycle of the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity aims to support Emirati creatives and assist them in bringing their projects to life. It aims to expand the presence of Emirati creatives in various cultural events, thus strengthening the country’s cultural and creative output on a global level."

H.E. added: "These initiatives reflect our belief in the role of creatives in the community. They also enhance the nation’s socioeconomic status. Local talent plays a key role in building the nation’s cultural and creative reputation on a global level. Their participation in regional and international events strengthens the cultural sector and contributes to diversifying and supporting the national economy."

In Numbers

The grant program benefited 26 creatives out of 183 applicants in its first cycle, while the second cycle supported 43 creatives out of 224 applicants, achieving a growth rate of 160%. The total grants provided for 2023 amounted to AED1.8 million, while AED3.3 million was allocated for grantees accepted in the second cycle, reflecting a growth rate of 183%, and highlighting the program's significance and its role in supporting talented individuals.

The support categories and beneficiaries’ data indicated varying interest levels among creatives in the program and its impact on advancing their projects.

Seven key fields, including writing and publishing, music, film and television, performing arts and theater, visual arts and design, video games, and cultural heritage, covering the cultural and creative landscape, are open to the applicants to apply for grants in the current program cycle.

The first cycle allocated seven grants for writing and publishing, while the second accepted 12 applications. As for music, the grant accepted five applications in both the first and second cycles while the film and television field accepted five applications in the first cycle and seven in the second.

The performing arts and theater field awarded two grants in the first cycle, whereas six were in the same field in the second cycle. The visual arts and design field received support for four applications in the first cycle and nine in the second. The video games field accepted one application in both cycles, while the cultural heritage field awarded two applications in the first cycle and three in the second.

The program will close for applications on October 31. It will allow creatives to showcase their works locally, regionally, and internationally, enhancing the recognition of talent and cultural productions in the UAE.

. All information regarding the program is available on the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity page listed under "Our Initiatives" on the Ministry of Culture’s website, https://mcy.gov.ae/. You may also reach us by email at info@mcy.gov.ae or by calling 800552255.

