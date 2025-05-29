The United Arab Emirates' booth attracted special attention from guests at the Moscow Interior & Design Week

Moscow hosted the sixth Moscow Interior & Design Week, one of the industry's largest events, from May 22nd to 25th. The exhibition was dedicated to exploring the theme of nature in interior design and brought together over 1,100 companies, including businesses from 15 countries.

This season, China and the UAE participated with their national stands, where leading manufacturers from the countries presented their unique interior design products.

The United Arab Emirates' booth attracted special attention from visitors with its unique exhibition, which featured handmade crafts by Arab women artisans, as well as lamps and vases made of clay and Murano glass, powder-coated steel chairs, vegetable-tanned leather fruit baskets, and other goods. The concept of the booth was dedicated to a modern reinterpretation of the region's rich craft heritage through contemporary design solutions.

You can view these products and other works presented at the exhibition on the project's website.

The UAE booth was prepared with the support of one of the country's most renowned organizations, the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council. The Council is headed by Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam, who is among the world's leading experts in cultural entrepreneurship and women's leadership.

"Our participation in Moscow Interior & Design Week is an important step in expanding the global reach of Irthi's crafts and creating new collaborative projects. We strive to present a unique design approach to our diverse audience that combines Emirati traditions with modern aesthetics. By exploring opportunities to unite Eastern and Russian cultures, we see immense potential. For example, Emirati Talli is inspired by the sea and landscapes of the UAE, and it resonates with the natural elements present in Russian crafts. Our future projects are likely to be based on these common sources of inspiration, incorporating elements of both cultures in our designs. This exhibition marks the beginning of a journey towards intercultural exchange in design, where we can combine the rich traditions of the UAE and Russia, creating unique, progressive products that reflect our shared love of natural materials and craftsmanship," said Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam.

Under the leadership of Her Excellency Reem bin Karam, the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council has achieved significant success in transforming traditional UAE crafts into modern, profitable businesses. Thanks to her innovative approach, which combines age-old traditions, contemporary design, and a social mission, the work of women entrepreneurs has gained recognition at prestigious international events such as Design Miami, the London Design Festival, and Milan Design Week.

"At the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, our mission is rooted in the belief that traditional crafts, especially those passed down through generations, hold immense cultural and social value. In today's technologically advanced world, there is a growing need to preserve and adapt these traditional crafts to ensure they remain relevant. The Council focuses on empowering women artisans, particularly in marginalized communities across the Middle East, North Africa, South and Central Asia. By providing them with vocational training, skill development, and access to new markets, we are building a women-driven artisan economy. We firmly believe in the transformative power of craft, as it not only preserves cultural heritage but also uplifts communities economically and socially," emphasized Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam.

It is worth noting that Reem Bin Karam was one of the headliners of the Moscow Interior & Design Week and a key speaker at the session "Reinvestment in Heritage." The session was dedicated to creating in-demand products at the intersection of traditions and modern trends.

The Moscow Interior & Design Week also hosted a special international session attended by 50 export-oriented Russian enterprises, as well as over 10 foreign importing companies from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco. The event facilitated the establishment of trade relations with international partners, the conclusion of profitable export contracts, and the implementation of joint large-scale projects.

Moscow companies are interested in entering the international arena and expanding the range of products already supplied. Among the companies ready to establish foreign economic activity are manufacturers of innovative heated towel rails, designer tables and chairs, and other interior items.

The exhibition takes place twice a year and has already become a platform for introducing Muscovites and visitors to the capital to a large number of domestic companies from all over the country. In addition, the independent selection of participants by the exhibition's expert council allows for the selection of the most interesting products and provides access to a wide audience and market even for the youngest and smallest brands.

In addition to domestic brands, visitors could explore the products and solutions of 45 foreign companies and designers from 15 countries.

