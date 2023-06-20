Thukher Social Club: a positive communication platform for senior citizens

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the new Dubai Public Library branch at the Thukher Social Club, an initiative of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs designed to improve the quality of life of senior citizens and ensure their participation in society by providing a series of integrated services that contribute to helping them keep pace with life's developments, and allowing them to contribute to shaping the future thanks to their long experiences and expertise. This visit reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to raising the level of cultural and social life for senior citizens and its continuous pursuit to achieve Dubai's visions and aspirations to become one of the world’s premier cities for living, working, and leisure.

During her tour, accompanied by CEOs at Dubai Culture, Hala Badri viewed the club's three wings and services it provides to seniors, including the ‘physical wellness wing’ concerned with their physical and mental well-being, and the ‘nutrition wing’ dedicated to designing and providing nutrition programme services. She also toured the wing concerned with the quality of cultural and social life in the club, including the new Dubai Public Library branch there that offers a comprehensive range of solutions encompassing physical and digital knowledge resources.

Badri stressed that Thukher Social Club constitutes a cultural value added to the series of Dubai's achievements, which harnesses all its capabilities to enhance their well-being. The club represents a platform for positive communication, continuous learning and sharing of experiences, celebrating the system of authentic values and consolidating societal cohesion. She affirmed the Authority’s commitment to valuing senior citizens and improving their quality of life across all domains, especially as they are a source of wisdom and generosity, possessing vast experience and expertise, and exemplify dedication and sincerity in serving the community. She also stressed that comprehensive support to senior citizens in various areas is crucial to ensure their happiness and a dignified life.

Badri affirmed that Dubai Culture is keen to support senior citizens by enriching their cultural, global and social knowledge via the new Dubai Public Library branch at the club, in addition to a series of workshops and interactive programmes, in appreciation of their efforts in serving the country.

The new library provides a thoughtfully curated collection of knowledge publications along with a diverse range of workshops and interactive programs designed to cater to the abilities and interests of the visitors. It serves as a valuable resource, offering over 300 books in Arabic and English covering a wide range of subjects such as science, literature, and various fields of knowledge. The library provides internal lending services, a book search facility, and membership to Dubai’s public libraries. Additionally, visitors can access the Authority’s digital library, which boasts an extensive collection of approximately 1.8 million knowledge materials and 160,000 titles. This digital library can be accessed through the Authority’s website or the Dubai Public Libraries app.

Dubai Culture has developed a comprehensive plan to activate the new library to promote the active engagement of senior citizens in public life. This plan includes the organisation of exclusive virtual cultural tours for senior citizens, showcasing the heritage sites and cultural assets managed by the Authority. These efforts are aligned with the vision of the wise leadership, which strives to strengthen community cohesion by fostering the intrinsic values of the local community. It also includes a range of cultural, social, entertainment, and health programmes, in addition to offering them a platform to share their experiences, contribute to community service, and play a vital role in preserving the national identity.











