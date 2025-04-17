UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati women artisans

The United Arab Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai continues to highlight the rich Emirati heritage by showcasing authentic handicrafts during the fourth day's events, which included live workshops presented by "Bait Al Harifeen" (House of Artisans) with the participation of a selection of elite Emirati craftswomen.

These live workshops include interactive experiences in the art of Al Sadu, a traditional form of weaving, focusing on the "Maghzal" (spindle) which is one of its basic steps, in addition to Talli (braiding) and Khous (palm frond weaving). The workshops allow pavilion visitors to create their own souvenirs from each craft individually and provide them with the opportunity to learn the crafts in the quintessential Emirati way under the supervision of Mothers of the Emirates, who represent a living memory of these arts rooted in the desert environment.

The workshops organised by the pavilion are characterised by their interactive aspect, offering small souvenirs inspired by the original craft, such as Talli medals, miniature spindle replicas, and Khous bookmarks, allowing visitors to keep a part of this cultural experience.

It is worth noting that prominent pieces displayed in the pavilion, executed by the hands of Bait Al Harifeen, such as the "Al Sadu" piece that features large display screens in the "Healthcare" section and took about two months to complete, as well as the rocket model in the space exploration section as a symbol of heritage-inspired creativity, were designed and showcased.

This live participation embodies the presence of the Emirati desert with its authentic spirit and values derived from generosity and skill, through the hands of the craftswomen who transmit these crafts from generation to generation.

The presence of Emirati craftswomen in the UAE pavilion continues until April 19th, as part of the UAE pavilion's efforts to introduce the country's cultural and human heritage in a style that keeps pace with the present and anticipates the future.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.