UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

The United Arab Emirates is participating with a national pavilion for the first time in the sixth edition of “Moscow Interior and Design Week”, which opened today and will run until 25th May at the Central Exhibition Hall (Manège). The event features the participation of over 1,100 Russian and international companies specialising in furniture and interior design.

The UAE pavilion, organised with the support of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, features an exhibition that presents a modern reinterpretation of Emirati craft heritage through contemporary designs. These include handcrafted items made by Emirati craftswomen, as well as lamps, clay and Murano glass vessels, painted steel chairs, and fruit baskets made from treated plant-based leather.

Reem BinKaram, Director of the Irthi Council, participated as a keynote speaker in a session titled “Reinvesting in Heritage”, held today. In her speech, she highlights the Council’s role in empowering women with technical skills, enabling them to enter global markets, and build sustainable projects based on traditional crafts.

She emphasised that the Council has helped transform traditional crafts into successful commercial ventures that have received international recognition at prestigious events such as Design Miami, the London Design Festival, and Milan Design Week. She noted that such participation has elevated the global standing of Emirati crafts.

This exhibition features 45 companies and designers from 15 countries, including China and the UAE, both of which are showcasing their work through national pavilions. The exhibits focus on nature-inspired interior products, which is the central theme of this year’s event.

