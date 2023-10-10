UAE to host five major cultural events in October and November

The UAE will host five major cultural events in October and November, reaffirming its position as a leading cultural destination in the region and attracting creatives, writers, and intellectuals from around the world.

The events include:

The 11th GCC Heritage and Oral History Conference, which will take place from 11 to 12 October at Manarat Al Saadiyat under the theme ‘Traditional Performing Arts and Sustainable Heritage in the Countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council’, which aligns with the United Arab Emirates’ designation of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”

The Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit 2023, which will be held from 29 to 31 October at Manarat Al Saadiyat under the theme "A Matter of Time."

The 13th edition of the annual Sharjah International Book Fair Publishers Conference, to be held from 29th to 31st October, 2023 at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

The 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair, which will take place from 1 to 12 November, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Dubai Design Week 2023, which will be held from 7 to 12 November in Dubai Design District.

11th GCC Heritage and Oral History Conference

The event will bring together 26 heritage experts, researchers, performers, poets and cultural professionals, who will present research papers on the role of traditional performing arts in preserving cultural heritage and achieving sustainable cultural development in the United Arab Emirates and other countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The papers will cover the history of these arts, their distinctive characteristics, their links to Gulf heritage, their common Gulf foundations, and ways to preserve and protect them for future generations.

The conference will also cover decisions and recommendations that will be reached through the papers presented, discussions, and dialogue sessions.

Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit 2023

The Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit 2023 will bring together leading figures in culture, art, media, politics, and technology from over 90 countries. The summit will explore how our relationship with time is changing and how culture can transform the world's understanding of time.

The summit's dialogue sessions will explore the impact of changing our relationship with time on how we produce, consume, and experience culture. They will also discuss the role of culture in helping us navigate this critical moment in our relationship with time.

The summit aims to find new ways for culture to change societies around the world.

Publishers Conference

The 13th edition of the annual Sharjah International Book Fair Publishers Conference will discuss the state of the publishing industry, the challenges it faces, and practical solutions to overcome them. The conference will feature workshops and seminars led by experts and specialists in the publishing industry. It will also announce the winners of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award.

The conference will be attended by publishers and professionals from the publishing industry from 101 countries. Seven nations namely Benin, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Paraguay, Burkina Faso, and Zaire are making their debut at the conference, marking a significant milestone in international literary exchange. They will have the opportunity to network, sign deals to acquire publishing and translation rights, and collaborate with literary agents to promote literary and knowledge production in different countries and languages.

Sharjah International Book Fair

The 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair will be one of the most important cultural events in the Arab world. The fair has been a platform for publishers, book producers, and booksellers to thrive, build partnerships, and connect with the public. It has also opened up future horizons for Arab culture to define its path and reach wider segments of society.

The Republic of Korea will be the guest of honour at this year's fair. Korean culture is one of the oldest and richest continuous cultures in the world. It is also a model for the successful and sustainable fusion of ancient heritage and modern culture.

Dubai Design Week 2023

Dubai Design Week 2023 will feature a variety of events, exhibitions, dialogue sessions, workshops, and other innovative design projects. The focus will be on how innovation and creativity in design, science, and technology can be used to reuse traditional materials, reimagine new forms and designs, and promote sustainable practices.

The event will also feature the return of its popular "Abwab" exhibition, which showcases regional design talent from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. The "Civil Works" design competition will also return, inviting proposals from designers and architects for innovative outdoor furniture designs for public spaces.

