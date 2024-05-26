Under directives of UAE President, 65,000 books from Abu Dhabi International Book Fair distributed across UAE schools

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 65,000 books from the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair have been distributed to libraries at 220 schools across the UAE.

Facilitated by a financial grant, the initiative aims to support school libraries in fostering a culture of reading among students.

The titles and publications were purchased from 77 publishing houses that participated in the book fair, in an effort to enrich students’ knowledge and expand the schools’ educational resources.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The Arabic language, with its diverse and rich literary heritage, is more than just a means of communication. Our language is a powerful and inclusive tool for innovative and critical thinking, enabling us to unite in our thoughts and words. This vital and generous grant from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will encourage reading and the protection of our language, help us foster deeper understanding, and bridge the many cultures and people who speak it, ensuring that our collective wisdom continues to guide future generations.”

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), said, “The grant from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a continuation of His Highness’ unlimited support to the culture and education sectors.

“We appreciate this significant support from His Highness the President, who always inspires us to persevere in our efforts to keep the local and Arab publishing markets competitive and position the book fair as a platform for promoting knowledge.

“This grant forms another milestone in the long and continuous journey initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, to support the publishing and knowledge sectors, and ensure that books continue to be held in the same esteem.”

The grant contributed to reinforcing the UAE’s intellectual and cultural path, offering students a wide and diverse range of knowledge resources and titles featured at the fair, which stimulated their creative imagination and enhanced young generations’ connection with books. In addition, the grant provided an opportunity for the publishing sector and book industry to continue their efforts and expand their contributions.

