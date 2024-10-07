UNESCO-Hamdan Prize key driver for global educational development: UNESCO official

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, emphasised that the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development is more than just an award for recognising outstanding educators; it serves as a key tool in UNESCO's mission to advance education and promote its values globally.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the award ceremony in France, Giannini noted that the prize incorporates modern initiatives to raise awareness of teachers' critical role in shaping societies, stressing that education is essential for sustainable development.

She highlighted that the award's recognition by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, is a testament to the strong partnership between the UAE and UNESCO in advancing education worldwide

Drawing on her experience as Italy's former Minister of Education, Giannini said, "This award honours institutions and individuals making exceptional contributions to education, serving as a catalyst for positive change, especially in regions facing significant educational challenges."

In its eighth edition, the prize recognised three international institutions for their work in improving education and developing innovative teaching approaches. According to Giannini, this highlights the shared commitment between UNESCO and the UAE to fostering inclusive, forward-thinking education systems globally.

"The UAE plays a leading role in supporting education globally, and the Hamdan Prize is a vital part of this effort," she added. "Through this prize, we aim to uplift teachers and educators, who are the foundation of any successful education system."

Giannini underscored how the prize supports improving education in developing countries and assists institutions facing challenges.

