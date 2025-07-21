US Ambassador to UAE visits Liwa Dates Festival

Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America to the United Arab Emirates, praised the 21st Liwa Dates Festival, currently taking place in Al Dhafra Region.

During her visit to the festival, Ambassador Strong expressed her deep admiration for the distinguished event, which offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore dates and the diverse products derived from the palm tree.

She noted that the experience provided her with valuable insight into traditional crafts and local cuisine.

She also commended the rich educational content presented by the organisers and their tremendous efforts in hosting such diverse heritage festivals. These events, she emphasised, offer an authentic window into the UAE’s vibrant cultural heritage, blending the past with the present.

As part of her tour, the US Ambassador viewed several pavilions in the date and fruit beauty competitions.