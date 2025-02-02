Walls and Courtyards Brought to Life at 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival

A remarkable collection of murals, artworks, and sculptures is transforming the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood as it hosts the 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival. Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the festival—an initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy—runs until 9 February 2025, featuring over 350 works of art. These pieces offer diverse perspectives, created by a distinguished group of established and emerging artists from the UAE, the Gulf, and beyond. The festival embodies Dubai Culture’s vision of establishing the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

This year's edition features 13 murals showcasing a range of themes and techniques. Among the standout exhibits is ‘A Heritage of Night’ by Eman Alrashdi, which looks at cultural identity through Emirati women depicted against a backdrop inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night. ‘Child’s Play’ by Perryhan El-Ashmawi captures the joy of creative exploration in childhood, while Karim Jabbari’s ‘Rooted Connections’ integrates Arabic calligraphy with poetry, reflecting the complexities of emotions. Noé Peiró’s ‘Dream Big’ metaphorically illustrates Dubai’s transformation from a fishing village to a global metropolis. Meanwhile, Predrag Radovanović’s ‘Sofra’ is influenced by Serbian rugs, symbolising unity. Other murals include ‘Complexity’ by Rafael Gerlach, which showcases the artist’s distinctive visual language, and ‘Living Moments’ by Duha Alhallami & Saggaf Assagaf, celebrating youthful curiosity. ‘Wild Plants of the UAE’ by Shaikha Hamouda Al Marzooqi from Zayed University highlights lesser-known native flora, while ‘Nature Vivante’ by Spaz questions the fragility of human existence in relation to nature. ‘Soul of the Land’ by Dina Saadi pays homage to the UAE’s biodiversity and heritage, and ‘Seeds of Tomorrow, Cultural Impressions’ by Mariam Eid Al Mansoori is a tribute to past generations. Mariam Alobeidli’s virtual animated mural combines illustrations that take a step away from reality.

The festival also includes a diverse array of 40+ installations, including ‘Shells’ by Dr Mohamed Yousif; drawing on stone carving techniques, this artwork tells the story of two seashells that carry many secrets and rest by sea, embodying Dubai’s essence. Azza Al Qubaisi’s ‘Dubai Heart (Between the Lines Series)’ offers a unique visual experience that delves into local culture, traditions, identity, and the rapid development of the UAE. Syrian artist Aktham Abdulhamid's sculpture ‘Cultural Accumulation’ is on display, focusing on generations of human experiences.

‘Starry Sky in Dubai’ by Chinese artist Liu Yang introduces a new approach to sculpture, utilising circular forms and dynamic light transitions to capture the brilliance of a starry sky. Meanwhile, Saudi creator Mohammed Al Thagafi presents ‘Conversation,’ a piece representing society’s pursuit of harmony and mutual understanding. Romanian artist Ana Maria Negară’s ‘Fractal’ explores the beauty in geometry and the avant-garde architecture of Dubai.

Bulgarian artist Georgi Minchev exhibits ‘Fragment of Something Bigger,’ which juxtaposes cubic and spherical elements to represent the duality of interior and exterior spaces while mirroring urban architecture. Georgian artist Jhon Gogaberishvili’s ‘Fountain’ captures the dynamic movement of water droplets, illustrating the delicate balance between chaos and beauty in nature, while Spanish artist José Millán’s ‘Harmonic Connections’ consists of two intertwined elements resembling arms raised towards a central point, depicting human connection and unity.

Ukrainian sculptor Lyudmyla Mysko presents ‘Magnetic Designer,’ a large-scale artwork that merges material form with empty space, exploring balance within its preserved stone structure, and Tunisian artist Mohamed Bouaziz’s ‘Our Land’ embodies the essence of life, movement, and interconnection, serving as a reminder of the need to preserve the planet for future generations. ‘Moon’ by Tunisian artist Mohamed Sahnoun consists of a large circular piece of Omani marble representing the full moon. As the viewer moves around it, it transforms into a crescent; it also features calligraphy, highlighting Arab-Islamic identity.

Egyptian artist Said Badr’s ‘City Gate’ comprises two vertical blocks separated by a permeable space, encapsulating a gateway that connects the past, present, and future. Italian artist Stefano Sabetta’s ‘Gushing Coral’ portrays movement within Dubai’s urban fabric, while Polish artist Wiktor Kwapich’s ‘Thirst for Life’ conveys that greatness lies within, encouraging individuals to seek change and transformation.

‘Sikham’ by Roudhah Almazrouei & Sahil Rattha combines traditional charcoal production methods with contemporary artistic expression, whereas ‘Tethered Moment’ by Studio D04 pays tribute to the timeless use of ropes and threads in UAE craftsmanship. Knot to Scale by Spatial Forces blends Dubai’s maritime and textile heritage into a monumental sculptural form. Additionally, their ‘The Yellow Paper Boat’ is an illuminated floating sculpture influenced by origami techniques, celebrating the city’s maritime legacy.

Lexicon Lore’s ‘Endless Narratives’ visually explores the evolution of Al Shindagha from a fishing settlement to a cultural hub, integrating reflective surfaces and LED lights, while ‘Eternal Stutters of Memory – Chimes of the City’ by Ranim Al Halaky is a sound-based installation that translates words and wind movements into an immersive auditory experience. Artist Don presents ‘Here for You,’ a sculptural piece consisting of various-sized figures guiding visitors through the alleys of Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, depicting safety and support. ‘Merin’ by Rashed Al Mulla is an architectural pavilion inspired by Burj Rashid, integrating Islamic and Arab motifs.

‘Renewal’ by Studio Thirteen X Nordic Homeworx repurposes high-quality recycled wooden flooring into sculptural artworks, celebrating sustainability, and ‘Make-A-Friend’ by Hend Almurid is an interactive art installation inviting visitors to create imaginary friends by rotating and assembling different sculptural elements. ‘Kajoja’s Lamma’ by Jasim Al Naqbi & Hamad Al Mutawa pays tribute to the Emirati craft of Talli-making—the practice of transforming threads into intricate patterns.

Salmah Al Mansoori’s ‘Testimonies of a City’ captures the transformation of the city of Ghayathi amidst urbanisation. Mahra Al Falahi’s ‘Flowers of My Country’ contrasts two floral species, one native and one introduced, to highlight biodiversity in the UAE. Meanwhile, Maryam Al Zaabi’s ‘Kwaashi’ reinterprets traditional Emirati earrings into sculptural forms that reflect the resilience of local women.

One Third Studio’s ‘Cradle of Creation’—created by Amna Bin Bishr, Duna Alajlan, and Dania Alajlan—is inspired by Surah Al-Rahman and explores the formation of pearls and coral. Reem Al Mazrouei’s ‘A Journey Unfolding’ illustrates the evolving relationship between earth, water, and air through surreal motifs.

‘Falling’ by Mawaheb Art Studio is a textile-based installation made from recyclable materials, emphasising community unity. Sara Alahbabi’s ‘Traversing Light’ uses LED lights to examine urban landscapes and the interplay of visibility and invisibility. Ruqaya Alhashmi’s ‘Where Roots Speak’ imagines a silent dialogue between trees and humans, encouraging deeper contemplation of nature’s voice.

‘Emerging Ephemerals’ by Dr Aref Maksoud and Eng Sarah Isam Alawneh from the University of Sharjah draws inspiration from the UAE’s cultural and natural heritage. Zeinab Al Hashemi’s ‘Through Their Windows’ explores the relationship between personal and collective narratives. Meanwhile, Maitha Al Omaira and Amna Al Zaabi have successfully repurposed natural materials found in the neighbourhood of Al Shindagha, transforming them into environmental sculptures that connect the past, present, and future in their work ‘Paradox of Preservation’. ‘Nap’ by Hamed AlHarthy captures the moment of a young man napping after Friday lunch, reflecting the blurred state between consciousness and dreams. ‘Cacophony’ by Mezna Suwaidan transforms the intangible chaos of dreams into a surreal physical environment.

The 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival is organised in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Defence, and the Emirates Council for Rural Development.

