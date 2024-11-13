Winners announced for HIPA’s sustainability-themed 13th season

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) held its 13th annual awards ceremony for the competition, themed ‘Sustainability’, at the Museum of the Future. Dignitaries and prominent members of the global photography community attended the event.

Poignant contrast

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), presented the $200,000 Grand Prize to Chinese photographer Liping Cao. His black-and-white image captures a poignant scene of nature and technology in harmony: towering wind turbines rise prominently on the horizon, their blades slowly rotating in the breeze, embodying the quiet power of renewable energy. Behind them, the sky is speckled with drifting clouds, creating a dynamic backdrop. The dry riverbed beneath the turbines adds depth to the image, reminding us of the importance of sustainable practices in a world facing environmental challenges.

Special Awards

Sheikha Latifa affirmed that Dubai, with its visionary approach, is a nurturing space for innovative initiatives and awards, establishing itself as a global source of inspiration and a gathering place for creative minds and exceptional talents from diverse fields. She noted that the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award reflects the emirate’s inspiring ethos, cultural richness, and the strength of its visual and creative arts landscape.

“This award, with its diverse categories, embodies Dubai’s ambitious vision and leadership, enhancing its position on the global stage as a magnet for photographers and creatives in general. It showcases Dubai’s ability to build bridges of communication among people and communities by honouring talented individuals who, through their creative work, tell the stories of cultures, document traditions, and convey powerful messages that reflect society and heritage. This, in turn, uplifts photographers in the UAE and the Arab region, strengthening their presence on the international art scene,” Her Highness said.

Sustainability theme

Sheikha Latifa also highlighted that the award aligns with the UAE’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, focusing in its current cycle on ‘Sustainability,’ a theme that reflects the forward-thinking mindset of the award’s organisers and their conviction in the critical role of culture and the arts in advancing sustainability, thereby contributing to the well-being of societies.

His Excellency Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, HIPA’s Secretary General, thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his continued support of HIPA and the art of photography. “In our thirteenth year, we have extended our reach to 205 countries. What truly matters to us is the advancement of the photographer and the photography industry. His Highness’ vision for nurturing human creativity is apparent from his decision to raise the total prize purse under the award to $1 million.”

Praising the emergence of Emirati and Arab photographers on the global stage, His Excellency Bin Thalith said: “Over the past 13 years, HIPA has enhanced Dubai’s artistic and cultural presence globally and has made a tangible difference to photographer communities regionally and internationally. We have established a solid creative base in Dubai and have successfully honed Emirati talent, elevating them to international levels of competitiveness. The presence of winners from the UAE, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and Syria is evidence that Arab photographers have earned their place on the world stage.”

More than a quarter of the winners in this season’s awards reside in the UAE, benefiting from a creative environment that stimulates innovation and competitiveness, Bin Thalith highlighted. “This reinforces the UAE’s leadership in attracting global talent and innovators,” he said.

James ‘Jimmy’ Philip Nelson, a Dutch photographer known for his work with indigenous communities, received the Photography Appreciation Award for his significant contributions to photography and projects that foster greater understanding between different cultures.

Emirati winner

The Photography Content Creator Award went to Emirati photographer Salma Ali Humaid Alsuwaidi for her pioneering work documenting the wildlife and bird species of the UAE. Her book, ‘Common Birds and Their Nests in the United Arab Emirates,’ significantly contributes to the scientific and artistic communities.

New award

The inaugural HIPA Photographer of the Year Award was presented to Samy Al Olabi, a Syrian astrophotographer renowned for his breathtaking images of celestial objects and nature photography, particularly in the dark skies of the Arabian Peninsula. He is famous for his projects photographing stars from the dark corners of the Arabian Peninsula. His work has been featured in more than 80 local and international publications.

Sustainability Awards

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, honoured the winners in the ‘Sustainability’ category. Ruijuan Huang from China took the first prize, with French photographer Virginie Ellis and Ranganathan Mukkai from India finishing second and third respectively.

His Excellency Bin Thalith presented the awards to winners in the ‘General - Colour’ category. Rahul Vishwanath Sachdev from India took first place, followed by Youmn Mohammed Almanla from Saudi Arabia, and Ahmed Abdallah Al Housni from Oman.

In the ‘General - Black and White’ category, American photographer Renee Capozzola took the first prize, followed by Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod from Sri Lanka, and Ateeb Hussain from India.

Portfolio Awards

His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HIPA, honoured the winners of the ‘Portfolio (Story-Telling)’ category, in which Palestinian photographer Fatma Alzahra Shbair won first place, with Sarah Wouters from the Netherlands taking second spot and Wen Bing from China finishing third.

Sports Photography

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, presented the Sports Photography awards. Tobias Friedrich from Germany took the first prize, followed by Karim Iliya from the USA, and Hendra Agus Setyawan from Indonesia respectively.

Short Videos

His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais honoured the winners in the ‘Short Video (For Social Media)’ category. Aleksandr Tsuprun from the Russian Federation won first prize, followed by Norbert von Niman from Sweden, and Abhin Kizhakke Veettil from India, who finished third.

The HIPA 13th Season Awards once again highlighted the incredible talent of the global photographer community, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and creativity. With continued support from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, HIPA remains a leading platform for advancing the art of photography and celebrating the photographers who inspire the world through their work.

