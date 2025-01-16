Xposure 2025: A global celebration of visual arts featuring 349 creative events from February 20-26 in Sharjah

The Xposure International Photography Festival is returning to Sharjah, UAE, with its 9th annual edition from February 20 to 26, 2025. In a sprawling 49,000 sqm venue in Aljada, Sharjah, this marks the first time the festival is hosted at this vibrant new location, presenting more than 349 creative events and 84 plus hours of programming. This expanded space, which supports the festival’s most immersive iteration to date, promises attendees an unforgettable journey through the lenses of the world’s finest visual artists.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure 2025 brings together more than 400 globally acclaimed photographers, filmmakers, visual artists, and storytellers from 49 nations. Over 3,100 images and visual masterpieces across 98 solo and group exhibitions will be showcased at the venue’s cutting-edge galleries and interactive installations. Festival themes will traverse conservation and the environment, culture, human emotions, amongst other issues to reflect in Xposure’s other key offerings including the 3rd edition of the Conservation Summit, an expanded film programme comprising 58 screenings, guided tours, live demonstrations by top photographers, and book signings.

Seasoned industry professionals, amateurs, and visual arts enthusiasts can sign up for more than 72 expert-led workshops, and 50 inspiring talks and discussions. Signature programmes like Adobe Labs and 53 professional portfolio reviews will provide hands-on learning with top experts.

New festival venue Aljada strategically chosen to enhance visitor experience

The choice of Al Jada as the new venue for Xposure 2025 marks a strategic initiative by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. This collaboration with “Arada” is designed to create a contemporary and vibrant space that offers festival visitors exceptional opportunities to learn, engage in artistic expression, and immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind journey celebrating the visual arts in all their forms. With this step, Sharjah reinforces its status as a global hub for art and culture, offering residents and visitors inspiring experiences that reflect its cultural vision.

Sharjah’s commitment to innovation propels Xposure into new dimensions

HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, noted: "As we unveil the ninth and largest edition of Xposure, we celebrate its strategic position as one of the world’s premier festivals for visual storytellers. This not only reinforces Sharjah’s reputation as a hub for visual narratives but also highlights the emirate’s cultural and civilizational vision. The festival’s message remains steadfast - to invest in the transformative power of visual storytelling, shaping perceptions and supporting sustainable and inclusive development. It provides a global platform that unites art enthusiasts, fosters an educational and knowledge-rich environment, and opens doors for innovation and collaboration within the visual creative industries."

The Director General added: "Xposure is a one-of-a-kind festival, offering everything from hands-on workshops and cutting-edge equipment showcases to thought-provoking discussions and networking opportunities. It serves as a meeting point for brilliant minds, enabling visual storytellers to share their journeys, exchange ideas, and inspire one another."

Xposure International Awards

The Xposure International Awards are the festival's highlight, recognising brilliance in categories like Architectural, Wildlife, Portraiture, Macro, Mobile, Night Photography, and the ‘SeeSharjah’ category. Recognising both emerging and established talents, the awards culminate in the coveted Overall Winner title, with a $60,000 prize pool celebrating creative excellence.

The Independent Freelance Photojournalist Award (IFPA) offers a $15,000 prize to those capturing unfiltered moments that define our world. The Xposure International Film Awards honour cinematic storytelling, recognising achievements in the Short Film, Documentary, and Animation categories. Judged by leading experts, these awards celebrate technical mastery and artistic vision.

The Global Focus Project Nomination Programme returns for its 2nd edition, recognising and honouring one male and one female photographer from each continent for their exceptional work and diverse cultural narratives.

Discover the full lineup, exclusive programmes and exciting opportunities to be part of this extraordinary event by visiting https://xposure.net.

