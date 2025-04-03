Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund

Zayed National Museum has announced the recipients of its 2024 Research Fund, which supports projects that explore the history, culture and heritage of the UAE.

Out of 79 applicants, the grants were awarded to eight researchers from various countries, including the UAE, Italy, India, and the United States of America.

Chosen by a panel of experts, the research projects cover a wide range of disciplines and topics which will deepen our knowledge of the UAE and wider region. The projects include organic residue analysis, an encyclopaedia of the UAE’s native trees, modern architecture and contemporary landmarks in the UAE and the use of pottery, and a digital preservation initiative for petroglyphs located in the UAE.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said, “Zayed National Museum’s Research Fund exemplifies Sheikh Zayed’s commitment to learning about our past and fostering knowledge of the region’s history and culture. The Research Fund not only supports researchers but also contributes to preserving the rich tangible and intangible heritage of the United Arab Emirates. Through these diverse research projects, the Research Fund spans a variety of topics which will shed new light on the deep history and culture of the United Arab Emirates and broader region.”

Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, said, “This Research Fund is one of the many ways Zayed National Museum is supporting research into the culture and heritage of the UAE and the wider region. Following the success of last year’s inaugural round of funding, we’re proud to announce the new cohort of researchers. We were very impressed with the applications which represent a wide range of specialisms – from archaeology and architecture to Sheikh Zayed’s lasting legacy. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the recipients, and I look forward to hearing about the outcomes of their research."

The Research Fund comes with an annual allocation of AED1 million, offering one of the most significant research funding opportunities in the region.

The 2024 recipients are:

● Dr. Fatema Al Mazroui (UAE): Head of the Historical Archives Department, National Library and Archives – History of Formal Education in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi: A Reading of Qasr Al Hosn Documents (1957–1966).

● Fatema Al Shehhi & Hessa Al Shehhi (UAE): Department of Antiquities and Museums, Ras Al Khaimah – Reconstructing the History, Technology, and Uses of Pottery through the Study of Pottery Shards from Ras Al Khaimah Archaeological Sites.

● Marwan AlFalasi (UAE): Encyclopaedia of Native Trees in the UAE: Perennial and Annual Trees, Compilation, Collection, Analysis, and Commentary – Illustrated book with comprehensive content explanation.

● Dr. Khaled Alawadi (UAE): Transnational Heritage: Putting UAE's Modern

Architecture and Contemporary Landmarks on the Map.

● Dr. Michele Degli Esposti (Italy): Associate Professor, Institute for Mediterranean and Oriental Cultures, Polish Academy of Sciences - The Abraq Research Project: Life and Death in Southeast Arabia in the Second Millennium BC.

● Dr. Akshyeta Suryanarayan (India): Gerald Averay Wainwright Postdoctoral Fellow, McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, University of Cambridge – Understanding long-term vessel use in southeastern Arabia through organic residue analysis.

● Prof. Yasser Elsheshtawy (USA): Adjunct Professor, Columbia Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, Columbia University – Zayed's Gift to the People: A Typo-Morphological Study of the UAE National House.

● Dr. William Zimmerle (USA): Senior Lecturer, Arts and Humanities; Affiliated Faculty Member of the Arab Crossroads Studies Programme and History Programme, New York University Abu Dhabi – The Rock Art of Southern and Eastern Arabia; A Virtual Study Centre for the Digital Preservation of Petroglyphs in the UAE.

Launched in 2023, the Zayed National Museum Research Fund is dedicated to supporting research that enriches understanding of the United Arab Emirates’ cultural and historical legacy. It also aligns with the museum's mission to preserve the values and contributions of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This is part of the museum’s goal to be a world-class research institution and a trusted authority on the history and culture of the United Arab Emirates from the ancient past to the present day.

