Building projects contracting most licensed business activity in 30 days

By Wam

Building Projects Contracting was the most licensed business activity over the past 30 days, according to the statistics released by the National Economic Register.

According to the Register, developed by the Ministry of Economy, a total of 104 companies have been licensed to practice this kind of activity from December 23rd 2018 through January 23rd 2019.

The growth in Building Projects Contracting activities is attributed to the continued supply of service projects by the federal or local governments across the country in addition to the private developments being carried out by property companies operating in the country.

Projects Contracting was followed by General Trading as the second most licensed activity, with a total of 74 licenses issued. Cold & Hot Beverages came third with 57 licenses.

The register provides data on the top 10 business activities that have been registered and their number of associated licenses during a specific number of months.

Other most licensed business activities included real estate lease and management services; retail sale of women ready-made clothes; retail sale of perfume; transport of materials, and others.