103m passengers use Dubai Metro in H1 2018

By Wam

The Dubai Roads and Traffic Authority, RTA, announced that the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines have lifted over 103 million passengers during the first half of 2018, compared to 100 million riders during the same period last year.

According to a press statement, the Red Line received 66.862 million riders, and the Green Line accounted for 36.43 million riders, while the Dubai Tram has attracted about 3.207 million riders.

The interchange stations between the Red and Green metro lines have recorded the highest number of riders, with Burjuman Station leading the way recording 6.369 million passengers, followed by the Union Station which received about 5.488 million.