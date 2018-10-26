20th WETEX, 3rd Dubai Solar Show attract over 33,000 visitors

By Wam

The 20th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2018), and the 3rd Dubai Solar Show attracted over 33,000 visitors over three days.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, organised both events, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and President of DEWA.

The two events were part of the 5th Green Week with the theme 'At the forefront of sustainability,’ from 23-25 October at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC). The exhibitions covered 78,413 square metres with over 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries and were held in conjunction with the 5th World Green Economy Summit.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the events, accompanied by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA, along with a number of senior officials, director general, ambassadors and consular officials, DEWA EVPs, senior officials of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and the media.

Sheikh Hamdan, Humaid Al Tayer, and other VIPs, toured the exhibition and were briefed about various innovations, solutions and new products such as energy and water desalination, green technologies, clean and renewable energy, environmental sustainability, and oil and gas.

During the tour of the exhibition area, Sheikh Hamdan visited the DEWA stand, and many other national and international pavilions and stands.

Francois Hollande, former President of France, accompanied by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, toured the exhibition and visited many participating stands including the EDF stand.

Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, also visited the events. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, received a high-level Danish delegation led by Mette Hoberg Tonnesen, Commercial Attache at the Royal Danish Consulate General.

The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark, along with a number of Danish companies specialising in water.

The visit included round table meetings with DEWA’s different divisions to discuss the latest developments and technological solutions in water and environment.