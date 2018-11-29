500-strong team brainstorming UAE's future over next 50 years: Al Gergawi

By WAM

A 500-strong team is collectively working to ensure effective brainstorming at generating innovative ideas for the fulfillment of the country's vision adopted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force, according to Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future.

The minister made the remarks at the closing session of the Second Annual Government Meetings today, during which he said the UAE Cenntenial 2071 is a five-decade government plan aimed at making the UAE the world's best country by the 100th anniversary of its establishment.

"The team involve 500 government officials who are collaborating to deliver the vision of our wise leadership over five successive phases, each of which will run over 10 years" he explained.

The minister noted that the UAE Centennial 2071 is based on four aspects: Education, economy, government development, and community cohesion.

"The goal is for the UAE to be the best country in the world by 2071. The vision’s objectives include the development of education, with a focus on advanced technology and engineering, and instilling an Emirati moral values system in future generations.

"The UAE is lucky to have a visionary leadership that deliberates the future of their sons over the next 50 years, and dedicates all efforts to achieve the goals of the nation's centennial anniversary," the minister added.