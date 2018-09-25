Abu Dhabi International Boat Show to showcase new generation of leisure marine products

By WAM

Leading local and international leisure marine companies will showcase their latest products and technologies at the inaugural Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, ADIBS, 2018.

The show is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, from 17th to 20th October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre purpose-built marina.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, is hosting the event designed to be a "Uniquely Abu Dhabi" experience, showcasing the Emirate’s rich maritime legacy and state-of-the-art range of luxury yachts and boats and fishing products from the world’s leading companies.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "We highly welcome the strong interest of international companies and leading players in the luxury yachts and boats and fishing tools industry to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show and showcase their latest products. This reflects ADNEC’s ever-growing strength and capability in hosting international high-profile events and further promotes Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional and global events destination."

"Visitors from the global leisure marine community will witness regional and global launches of the latest yachts and boats and the latest fishing tools, products, and services. Abu Dhabi’s marine tourism sector will be provided with a platform to showcase both the achievements and milestones which have contributed to the success of Abu Dhabi as a global leisure marine destination. We look forward to hosting and organising the show which will be a welcome addition to our diverse events portfolio," he added.

Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Al Suwaidi Marine, said, "We remain highly confident that the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will open doors to a new world of boating and fishing tools within the UAE, accompanied by a rush of potential opportunities that will benefit the players in the maritime industry. We are excitedly looking forward to this highly anticipated event, which we believe will be a strategic platform to showcase and highlight the best that the boating industry has to offer."

During the event, Al Suwaidi Marine will be launching their new 29 feet boat, ASM 29. Delma Marine who will launch the latest model of Boston Whaler 210 Montauk and the new Mercury V8 300 engine. In addition, Riviera will be launching the Rcat50 in the Fly-bridge version, the Rcat38 and the Riviera Closed Abra, one of UAE’s most traditional modes of transport, alongside the Amphibious Boat and the new ASIS Amphibious Beach Lander Boat from ASIS Boats. Dubai-based Sulaco Arabia will use the ADIBS platform to conduct the Middle East launch of the sensational Tullio Abbate range, handcrafted in Lake Como, which will include the Elite 27R, the Sea Star RS, Sea Star Racing and the Tullio Abbate Kid.

Gulf Craft will be launching a new model from their leisure range while other major international players are also gearing up to conduct regional premiers of their products at the show. Along with launches from UK-origin Princess 55 from Princess Yachts and the MC6 – 2019 Model from SF Yachts, set to be displayed for the first time in the Middle East. Aside from craft boats and yachts, the show will also be a showcase for advances in vessel management, Italian manufacturer KEELCRAB will release the latest models of a drone operated hull cleaners, to be its regional launch in the Middle East.

According to a Frost & Sullivan report, the global recreational boat market is expected to be worth US$23 billion by the end of this year and is on track to reach $30 billion by 2022. The report further cited that the UAE recreational boat market is forecast to reach $1.5 billion in 2018; the UAE is an emerging market with high spending power and provides significant opportunities for investors. Abu Dhabi’s marine tourism market has been witnessing a steady demand for luxury yachts and boats in recent years, driven by a rise in marinas and waterfront developments.

ADNEC’s 31,000-square metres extensive, purpose-built marina will host this much-awaited event, which is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors and feature 75 boats berthed at the venue. ADIBS is supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and Abu Dhabi Ports as Strategic Partner.