Abu Dhabi International opens multi-faith prayer room

By Wam

Abu Dhabi Airports inaugurated the multi-faith prayer room in Terminal 3 at Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH. The move reflects Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to embed the UAE’s values of respect, acceptance and diversity.

The prayer room is located adjacent to the bus gates at Terminal 3, which has an annual capacity of 12 million passengers.

According to a press statement, the launch of the multi-faith prayer room comes as the result of Abu Dhabi Airports’ primary focus on customers and commitment to providing excellent services. It also reflects the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE, who conveyed the importance of religious tolerance.

Commenting on the launch, Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "At Abu Dhabi Airports, our priority is serving the needs of our passengers, and ensuring that our customers have access to all the services that they require. As a global hub, we welcome passengers and travelers from all parts of the world and all walks of life. Our new multi-faith prayer room seeks to accommodate our millions of travellers from a range of different religious backgrounds and faiths."

"Abu Dhabi Airports’ new corporate values, which were launched earlier this year as part of our Year of Zayed program, emphasise and reflect the core principles of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. As a leader who was known globally for his acceptance of others and multicultural outlook, this multi-faith prayer room is a representation of those values being implemented throughout our activities and operations," he added.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ new values were adopted in October 2018. The theme of respect, which is one of the values of Sheikh Zayed and the Year of Zayed, was incorporated into Abu Dhabi Airports’ corporate values.