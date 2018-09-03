Abu Dhabi Police open tourism office at Warner Bros. World

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, opened a tourism police office at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, as part of its efforts to create effective partnerships with entertainment and tourism institutions.

The office provides police services in several languages, including dealing with enquiries, transferring cases to relevant authorities, raising the awareness of tourists and visitors about local laws, regulations and guidelines, and securing public events held at the theme park.

Colonel Omran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Acting Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to provide the best sustainable police services for the public.

He added that the ADP’s presence at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and other leading tourism destinations in the capital will promote safety and security.