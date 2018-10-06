ADNEC to host leading regional and international events in October

By WAM

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, will host more than 10 leading regional and international events across key sectors at its Abu Dhabi and Al Ain venues, during the month of October, which are expected to attract thousands of visitors, exhibitors and industry professionals and leaders.

Commenting on the announcement, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "These events are of strategic importance since it target key sectors identified in the Abu Dhabi Plan and Economic Vision 2030, the most prominent of which are healthcare, culture, business, and entertainment. We believe this will support our continued efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi position as the regional business tourism capital."

Al Dhaheri emphasised on ADNEC’s keenness to continuously develop its infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards of this vital sector, aiming at enhancing customer satisfaction and exceeding the expectations of the organisers and visitors, thus consolidating the company’s leading position at the local, regional and international levels.

Beginning this month, ADNEC will host and organise the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2018, ADIBS, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, from 17th-20th, at the ADNEC Marina.

ADIBS 2018 will witness wide participation from the most prominent local and international leading companies and provide visitors the perfect opportunity to learn about the UAE’s rich marine heritage.

The 2nd edition of the ‘Mohammed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations’ will be held on 8th - 9th, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It will include a wide range of activities, programmes, workshops and discussions, where students will present innovative experiments that highlight the role of youth in building the nation.

On 11th-12th, the 5th Rehabilitation, Long Term & Home Care Conference 2018 will highlight the major developments in rehabilitation services, quality matrix and key performance indicators.

Investors and entrepreneurs will come together between 17th-18th, for the International Franchise Exhibition 2018. This event is a competitive platform which will provide visitors and Emirati entrepreneurs with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge of global trends, understand more about the world of franchises and potential opportunities to forge partnerships with leading foreign companies.

Mental health, which is a crucial aspect in the healthcare agenda of the UAE, will be in the spotlight when the Abu Dhabi International Mental Health Conference gets underway from 18th - 20th.

ADNEC will also host Gulf Dentex 2018 from 20th-22nd, which will showcase all aspects of the global dental business to provide a platform for suppliers and professionals to exchange experiences and explore the healthcare market in the region.

The Middle East Games Con 2018, to be held from 25th-27th, will feature live tournaments that bring together professional gamers and YouTubers and include interactive experiences and offer the opportunity to compete with top-level professional players.

The Jewellery & Watch Show 2018, will be held from 25th-29th, and will display an exclusive collection of jewellery and watches from around the world and reach out to discerning consumers in the region.

ADNEC will also host Najah 2018, from 31st October to 2nd November. It is a three-day comprehensive event designed specifically for university students, parents and teachers. The event will provide a window into the different global universities, and the chance to learn about scholarship and funding opportunities provided by various government organisations.

For the first time in the Middle East, Al Ain Convention Centre will host the International Zoo Educators Association Conference from 13th-18th, as part of Al Ain Zoo’s commitment to protect the natural environment and preserve it for future generations. The conference will discuss topics such as support for zoos, biodiversity and environmental awareness.