AED4.2 billion increase in non-residents' deposits in UAE Islamic banks

Deposits of non-residents in UAE Islamic banks increased by AED4.2 billion over the first two months of 2018, bringing up to AED17.058 billion their total savings in Sharia-compliant banks operating in the country until the end of February from around AED12.81billion in December 2017.

The growth in non-residents' deposits in January and February is a two-year high and translates the confidence of this segment of clients in Islamic banks as compared to traditional banking entities.

Since the beginning of this year, a remarkable growth has been noted in non-residents' deposits, which increased by AED 2.6 billion in January and AED1.6 billion in February .

According to UAE Central Bank figures, non-resients' deposits account for 4.4 percent of total deposits in Islamic banks, which amounted to AED385.1 billion against AED1.235 trillion in traditional banks until February.