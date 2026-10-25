Ahmed bin Saeed approves strategy to establish global centre for economic zones research and technology
DIEZ initiative will advance research, data, standards and partnerships to strengthen the competitiveness and economic impact of economic zones worldwideEmirates247
Through the Centre, DIEZ aims to establish a leading global knowledge and institutional reference point that strengthens the capacity of economic zones to drive sustainable growth and deliver tangible, measurable economic impact. Its work will be guided by six core values: independence, credibility, integrity, excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership.