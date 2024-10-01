Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 26th WETEX, region's largest exhibition for energy, water and environment technologies

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said that Dubai, under the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has become a role model for the green economy and the transition towards clean and renewable energy sources. The Emirate has also become a key destination to organise and host major global events, especially in sustainability and innovation, to address the challenges facing the environment and climate around the world in a way that enhances the achievement of sustainable development. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum made this statement during the inauguration of the 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), from 1 to 3 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event hosts more than 2,800 companies from 65 countries.

“Today, sustainability and energy security top priorities for all countries. WETEX has succeeded in providing a leading platform that combines innovation and investment, supporting the UAE's vision for the transition towards a sustainable green economy. Our aim is to foster co-operation and exchange visions and expertise to accelerate the pace of sustainable development in the region and across the world. WETEX also brings together specialists, decision makers, investors and representatives of major companies from across the world to explore business opportunities. This enhances international co-operation and drives innovation while stimulating investment and strategic partnerships in these vital sectors, in line with the vision of the UAE's wise leadership to accelerate climate action, achieve sustainable development and build a brighter future for generations to come,” added HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was welcomed by HE Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA; HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX; and DEWA officials.

The inauguration was attended by HE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; HE Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; HE Abdulrahman Hareb Rashed Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai; HE Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; HE Maj Gen Ahmed Mohammed Rafi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police; HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; HE Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); HE Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower); HE Abdulla Bin Kalban, MD & CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium; Ahmed Al Shamsi, MD & CEO of TAQA Water Solutions; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar); Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil; Mohammed Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of ACWA Power; Fahad Abdulrahman Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) and Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and UAE, as well as officials from the private and public sectors.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was accompanied by HE Matar Humaid Al Tayer, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and other high-level officials on a tour of WETEX. He was briefed on the latest technologies, innovation and new products in energy, water desalination, green technology, clean and renewable energy solutions, environmental sustainability, Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, research and development, and more.

“Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, we organise the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition annually to provide a pioneering platform to explore the latest developments from around the world in clean and renewable energy, water, sustainability, green buildings and green transport. The exhibition brings together major global companies to present their latest products, technologies and innovations, in addition to exchanging insights and ideas through dozens of seminars and sessions presented by prominent experts and specialists. WETEX also represents an ideal platform for establishing partnerships and signing deals between global companies and their local and regional counterparts in the electricity, water, energy, environmental sustainability and related sectors. Additionally, the exhibition introduces the world to the UAE and Dubai's efforts in clean and renewable energy and environmental sustainability,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

At the beginning of his tour of WETEX, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum visited DEWA’s pavilion, where he was briefed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer on DEWA’s key projects and the latest developments at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It will have a production capacity of more than 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. By the end of the first half of 2024, the solar park's production capacity reached 2,860 MW, accounting for approximately 17% of DEWA's total electricity production capacity.

His Highness was also briefed on DEWA's projects, including the Green Hydrogen Project, the Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Producer Project and the Green Charger Initiative for electric vehicles.

His Highness also visited a few international pavilions participating in WETEX, including those of Russia, Italy, Korea, Germany and China. He was briefed about the latest technologies at a number of stands of companies and organisations participating in the exhibition, including the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Water and Electricity Company, Etihad Water and Electricity, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Emirates Central Cooling Corporation (Empower), Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), ACWA Power, Siemens Energy, Riyadh Cables Group, HD Hyundai Electric, Dubai Cables Company (Ducab), Tristar Engineering and Construction, National Cables Industry, SAP, Larsen & Toubro, Danway, Green Oasis General Contracting, Hitachi Energy, Damac Properties, Gulf Eternit and Alserkal Group.

International Pavilions

WETEX hosts 21 international pavilions from 14 countries. HE Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said his country, like the UAE, is deeply committed to fostering a sustainable future and advancing a greener economy.

“WETEX presents an exceptional opportunity to enhance collaboration and strengthen commercial ties between Emirati and Italian companies in the fields of clean energy and water management. Our firms recognise the significant advantages of increasing renewable energy availability and enhancing energy efficiency, particularly in reducing pollutants and mitigating climate change. Italy takes pride in being the UAE’s second-largest European supplier of renewable energy technologies. At this year’s WETEX, we are showcasing the expertise of 44 leading Italian companies specialising in clean energy and the green and circular economy, presenting cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and sustainability,” said HE Fanara.

HE Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, said as the consequences of climate change become more visible all over the world, it is crucial – not only for governments but also for companies – to strive to find solutions to address this global challenge.

“In this regard, renewable energy and sustainability take centre stage. I am very happy that German companies are leading in these fields. We are looking forward to welcoming a growing number of German exhibitors showcasing groundbreaking and cutting-edge technology at WETEX 2024,” said HE Schönfelder.

HE Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, said WETEX is a valuable platform for engaging with UAE buyers and exploring new business opportunities.



“We are pleased to participate in WETEX 2024 with the Korea Pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea, K-Water, K-ECO [Korea Water Cluster] and Korea Water Partnership, featuring leading Korean companies with advanced technologies in the water sector. This event is an excellent opportunity to build new partnerships and work towards our shared goals of sustainable development and innovation. We are committed to enhancing co-operation with the UAE in the water, energy and environment sectors, contributing to sustainable growth and mutual economic interests,” said HE Yoo.

HE Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul General of France in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said the French Pavilion at WETEX 2024 reflects France’s commitment to tackling global challenges in water and energy management through innovation.

“We are delighted to present the disruptive solutions of French companies, which are fully aligned with the UAE’s sustainability vision. This platform further reinforces the partnership between our two countries and France’s role as a leader in promoting sustainable technologies that will drive positive environmental impact for years to come,” said HE Paris.

HE Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of Belgium to the UAE, said Belgium shares with the UAE the will to foster a sustainable future for all.

“Our participation in COP28 in the UAE last year embodied this common endeavour and we wish to pursue this commitment through our Belgian pavilion at WETEX this year, strengthening again our economic and institutional ties,” said HE Delcourt.

