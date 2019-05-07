Air Arabia launches direct flights between Sharjah and Tunis

By Wam

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, LCC, announced today the launch of a direct flight from Sharjah to Tunis, Tunisia’s capital city starting 4th July, 2019.

The new flight will operate three times a week; on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flights depart Sharjah International Airport at 15:30 hours local time arriving at Carthage International Airport in Tunis at 19:05 hours local time. The return flights depart Carthage International Airport in Tunis at 20:05 hours arriving in Sharjah at 05:05 hours local time.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "We are pleased to add Tunis to our growing destination network from Sharjah offering a new and affordable travel option to visit the country. Tunisia is a culture-rich destination with a great appeal for tourism and we look forward to the start of this service that will significantly add to the convenience of residents in both UAE and Tunisia."

Air Arabia currently serves Tunisia from its hub in Morocco with direct flights connecting Casablanca and Tunis. Air Arabia now serves over 170 international and domestic routes from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.