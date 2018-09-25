Air Arabia launches new route to Kabul

By Wam

Air Arabia has announced the introduction of its new flight to Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, direct from Sharjah. Air Arabia’s introductory flight to the city will commence on 4th October 2018.

The 2 hour 30-minute flight will operate four times per week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The outbound flight from UAE will depart from Sharjah International Airport at 06:40 hours and arrive in Kabul International Airport at 09:40 local time. The return flight will leave Kabul at 10:40 hours and arrive in Sharjah at 13:00 local time.

Commenting on the announcement, Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said, "Kabul is a new addition to our network that will meet the needs of thousands of people traveling between Afghanistan and the UAE as well as the wider region. We look forward to the launch of this new route which connects the two destinations, and provide our passengers with Air Arabia’s value for money services."