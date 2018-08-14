Air Arabia launches new route to Prague

By Wam

Air Arabia - the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of its new European destination, Prague in Czech Republic, direct from Sharjah. Air Arabia’s inaugural flight to the city will commence on 11th December, 2018.

The 6 hour 50-minute flight will operate 5 times per week, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On Tuesdays and Sundays, the flight will depart Sharjah International Airport, SHJ, at 08:00 a.m. and arrive at Prague Vaclav Havel Airport, PRG, at 11:50 a.m., the return flight will depart from PRG at 12:35 p.m. and land at SHJ at 21:40 local time.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the departing flight with leave from Sharjah at 15:30 p.m. and arrive in Prague at 19:20 p.m.; the return flight will depart Prague at 21:05 p.m. and arrive in Sharjah the following morning at 06:10 am.

Commenting on the announcement, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "With the continued development of residents in the region and international tourists looking for value-for-money services, Air Arabia is focused on the continued expansion of its international routes. With the launch of the Sharjah to Prague route, we aim to offer our passengers the chance to discover the colorful and historic capital city, our newest destination in Europe to be available direct from the UAE."