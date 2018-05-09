Air Arabia starts direct flights between Alexandria and Milan

Air Arabia Egypt commenced direct flights between Egypt and Italy on Tuesday; serving Milan twice a week from its hub in Alexandria, Egypt.

The inaugural flight E5103 landed in Milan Bergamo International Airport on 4th May at 19:45 local time and was received by an Air Arabia delegation including the Group Chief Executive Officer, Adel Al Ali, along with Milan Bergamo International Airport Chief Executive Officer, Emilio Bellingardi, and members of the press.

The direct flights operate on Fridays and Sundays under two different timings. On Fridays, the flights depart from Alexandria International Airport at 16:10 hours, landing in Milan Bergamo International Airport at 19:45 local time. The return flights depart from Milan at 20:30, and arrive at Alexandria at 24:00 local time.

On Sundays, the flights depart from Alexandria International Airport at 07:10 local time, landing in Milan Bergamo International Airport at 10:45 local time. The return flights from Milan at 11:30, landing in Alexandria at 15:00 local time.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Ali, said, "Adding Milan to the network of our rapidly expanding Egypt Hub forms an important part of Air Arabia’s ongoing commitment to our passengers to access affordable and unique holiday destinations. Italy is an important market for Air Arabia and we are glad to serve Milan with direct flights from both our hubs in Morocco and Egypt. We strongly believe in the important role airlines play in connecting nations and cultures together."

In turn, Bellingardi, said, "We are pleased to celebrate the opening of the new route with Alexandria in Egypt, as part of a strategy to expand the Air Arabia network in Milan Bergamo Airport. We believe that the availability of direct flights with the second biggest Egyptian city. Development opportunities exist not only from the tourism point of view but it also marks the start of exchanges and prolific relations key to mutual collaboration between the two geographical and territorial realities."