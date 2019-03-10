Airport Trade Exhibition 2019, a key platform for international companies

By Wam

Considerable investment in airport infrastructure expansion in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, MENASA, is attracting companies from across the world to further consolidate their business through participating in Dubai’s Airport Trade Exhibition.

The world’s largest annual airport exhibition will return for its 19th year in Dubai this April, with a record 375 exhibitors from 60 countries, including over 150 international companies, 50 of which will be new exhibitors. More than 60 leading companies will also participate, such as Ulma Handling Systems, ADB Safegate, Honeywell and Nokia.

Some 75 percent of last year’s exhibitors will return to this year’s show, which will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, DCAA, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. The show is being organised by the Reed Exhibitions Middle East and will take place in the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, DICEC, from 29th April to 1st May.

A dedicated B2B event will feature over 7,500 attendees and two co-located events, the Air Traffic Control, ATC, Forum and Airport Security Middle East, as well as the newly-revamped Global Airport Leaders Forum, GALF, the Women in Aviation, WIA, General Assembly, and the newly added CAPA Middle East and Africa Aviation Summit.

International exhibitors aim to capitalise on the growth potential of the region’s aviation industry, which is rapidly expanding, with an investment of US$90 billion by 2020, as well as an $845 billion investment in existing airport projects, and $1.1 trillion in airport infrastructure projects. Airports in the UAE are investing up to $50 billion in new and expanded projects over the next 15 years.

"Specialist exhibitions are a great way to reach out to a target market, create brand awareness and promote products and services to a broader group," said Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director-General of the DCAA and CEO of the Dubai Air Navigation Services, DANS.

Regarding the upcoming trade show, Daniyal Qureshi, Group Exhibition Director at Reed Exhibitions Middle East, said, "The show will again demonstrate the attractiveness of the UAE and MENASA region to global players in the aviation industry. International exhibitors are attending in increasing numbers each year, which is a clear indication of the region’s standing as a global aviation growth market, and testimony to the ease of doing business here."

Exhibitions are an influential platform for companies, professionals and industry experts to come together, share information and build long-lasting business relationships, he added.