Akash Ambani steps into the spotlight as India's Jio goes public
Jio Platforms’ $3.2 billion IPO draws massive demand, highlighting succession at Reliance and Jio’s push beyond telecom into 5G, AI and digital services with 500M+ usersReuters
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An artist paints a mural featuring Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani, on a building ahead of the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony, in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2026. (Reuters)
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