Home Business Akash Ambani steps into the spotlight as India's Jio goes public

Akash Ambani steps into the spotlight as India's Jio goes public

Jio Platforms’ $3.2 billion IPO draws massive demand, highlighting succession at Reliance and Jio’s push beyond telecom into 5G, AI and digital services with 500M+ users

Reuters

Published: 23 October 2026, 13:33 (UAE) 3 min read Share