Al Tayer meets Microsoft UAE General Manager to discuss collaboration in digital transformation and innovation

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, at DEWA’s headquarters. The meeting focused on enhancing co-operation to leverage cutting-edge technologies in accelerating digital transformation, fostering innovation and supporting Dubai’s sustainable development goals.

The discussions centred on exploring synergies between DEWA’s pioneering initiatives in smart infrastructure, renewable energy and utility services, and tapping Microsoft’s global expertise in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cyber security. Both parties expressed a shared commitment to harnessing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences and contribute to the UAE’s broader digital economy ambitions.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s ongoing commitment to innovation, in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, adding that DEWA is continuously seeking strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft to stay at the forefront of digital transformation in the utilities sector.

Al Tayer also stressed that the collaboration with Microsoft is instrumental in transforming DEWA to become the world’s first AI-native utility, leveraging AI across all core operations.

“By integrating AI and cloud-based solutions, we aim to enhance our renewable energy capabilities, drive operational excellence and provide world-class services in line with Dubai’s vision for sustainability and innovation. DEWA’s focus is on deploying advanced technologies, including AI and cloud solutions, to optimise our operations, enhance grid resilience, integrate renewable energy sources efficiently and deliver exceptional services to Dubai,” said Al Tayer.

The meeting explored areas of co-operation such as leveraging AI and advanced analytics for predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, energy optimisation and enhanced customer service. It also focused on adopting cloud solutions to improve the scalability, security and agility of DEWA's critical systems, as well smart grid and sustainability solutions for advanced grid management and the efficient integration of distributed renewables – in support of Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Al Tayer and Kamel also discussed measures to strengthen cybersecurity resilience for critical infrastructure and the development of digital skills and innovation initiatives to foster sector-wide expertise.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to leveraging Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to improve service quality, boost cyber security and improve customer experiences, contributing to Dubai’s leadership in economic growth and environmental stewardship.

Kamel emphasised Microsoft’s dedication to supporting UAE organisations, saying: “DEWA is a clear leader in adopting innovation for sustainable utility services. We are committed to providing our trusted cloud platforms, advanced AI capabilities and cybersecurity solutions to empower DEWA's initiatives. Together, we aim to unlock new possibilities in operational excellence, sustainability and citizen services, contributing to Dubai and the UAE's position as a global hub for technology and the future."