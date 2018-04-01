Aldar awards AED1.3 billion main contract for Water’s Edge on Yas Island

Aldar Properties, Aldar, has appointed Trojan General Contracting LLC as the main contractor for Water’s Edge, its latest waterfront development on Yas Island.

The AED1.3 billion contract follows the award of the early works package to Dutch Foundation, who commenced work on site in February this year.

Located on Yas Island’s Eastern shores, Water’s Edge comprises studios, one, two, three-bedroom apartments. It offers home owners the complete outdoor lifestyle with pedestrian access to all amenities including a waterfront promenade with multiple dining and retail options. It also features private courtyards with spacious landscaped areas, pools, multipurpose courts and a mosque. The development lies adjacent to the upcoming Sea World theme park, and a five-minute walk from Yas Mall, Ferrari World and the Yas Marina Circuit.