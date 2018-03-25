Aldar Launches Boutique Residential Development "Reflection" On Reem Island

By
  • WAM
Published

Aldar Properties PJSC ('Aldar') has announces the launch of Reflection – a new AED 440 million, boutique residential development on Reem Island. Sales for Reflection will commence on Saturday, 31 March at Aldar’s sales centre on Yas Island, with prices starting from AED 580,000.

Reflection consists of two towers offering 374 homes (182 & 192 apartments in each), comprising studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Available for purchase by all nationalities, Reflection offers home owners and investors the opportunity to secure a high quality home in a prime city location.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar, commented, "We are delighted to bring Reflection to the market. We have witnessed sustained demand for this type of product – led by high end amenities, in prime locations, and affordable for a wide range of customers. Reflection represents Aldar’s continuous evolution in this boutique segment, and we look forward to sales starting on 31st March."

 

