Aldar making headway with projects on Yas, Saadiyat & Reem Islands

Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar) today provided its latest quarterly update on its projects under development across key destinations in Abu Dhabi.

On Yas Island, Aldar has begun the handover process for the first 300 homes West Yas, the island’s first villa community. The community retail plaza, which includes the first Spinneys supermarket on Yas Island, is now open.

Main construction work is progressing well on Yas Island’s two waterfront apartment communities with concrete and waterproofing well underway at Water’s Edge and cement and blockwork advancing across all five apartment buildings and beach houses at Mayan. At Yas Acres, Aldar’s flagship golf and waterfront development, construction at all 652 villas launched to date are in various stages of completion while infrastructure works including irrigation, gas, potable water pipes, are making good progress.

On Reem Island, Meera is nearing completion ahead of the scheduled handover later this year with all cladding and glazing work now substantially complete. The elevators are in the testing phase, while all internal carpentry and ironmongery is in advanced stages of fixing. At The Bridges, a six building development launched in April 2017, the first phase of the development has advanced to the ground floor with the second phase progressing well following the completion of piling work.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, a 1.4 km mixed-use project located at the Saadiyat Cultural District, is on track to be completed and handed over next year with cladding, glazing work and promenade construction all underway. The retail units are in final stages and are being prepared for leasing with show apartments ready over the upcoming quarter. Upon completion, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, meaning ‘Saadiyat Walk’, will offer luxurious beach-front residences with access to a diverse mix of retail, dining and entertainment offerings.

Engineering and structural work is now substantially complete at Jawaher Saadiyat, an exclusive gated community on Saadiyat Island, with finishing and MEP works making good progress. Jawaher Saadiyat comprises 83 luxury four-bedroom townhouses and four to six-bedroom villas, situated in a prime location overlooking the region’s first championship beachfront golf course, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

In Al Ain, expansion and renovation work at Al Jimi Mall is moving into its final stages with fit out works ongoing for a number of tenants, restaurants, and the eight screen VOX cinema. The opening of the new extension will be later this year.