Home Business Apple iPhone Duo launch: Limited in-store stock Friday after online orders sell out

Apple iPhone Duo launch: Limited in-store stock Friday after online orders sell out

Apple says limited iPhone Duo folding phone units will be available for walk-in customers at stores Friday after online preorders sold out fast and some deliveries slipped to January, with availability varying by country

Reuters

Published: 22 October 2026, 08:50 (UAE) 2 min read Share