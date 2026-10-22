Apple iPhone Duo launch: Limited in-store stock Friday after online orders sell out
Apple says limited iPhone Duo folding phone units will be available for walk-in customers at stores Friday after online preorders sold out fast and some deliveries slipped to January, with availability varying by countryReuters
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New Apple CEO John Ternus holds the new foldable iPhone Duo during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2026. (Reuters)
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