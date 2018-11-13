Bluewaters, an island here destination in Dubai, is now open

By Staff

Since Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, first made its appearance off the coast of Dubai Marina, it has captured the imagination of the city. Making its presence felt, this new landmark-in-the-making has drawn attention to Bluewaters, the island destination by Meraas that has opened its doors to visitors.

Channelling a distinct vibe that blends island calm with urban buzz, Bluewaters boasts residential, hospitality and lifestyle and leisure and entertainment spaces set to offer new vantage points and a stunning addition to Dubai’s skyline.

Connecting it to the mainland is a sophisticated network of roads, including a direct link to Sheikh Zayed Road, pedestrian access from The Beach opposite JBR and water transport by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

His Excellency Abdulla Al Habbai, Group Chairman of Meraas, said: “Dubai has always had its eye on the future. As the city develops in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership, we are constantly striving to achieve greater heights. Meraas has been mindful of this, while also being focused on the nation’s emphasis on its people’s happiness and quality of life. We are set to achieve many engineering feats at Bluewaters and are delivering a destination which will establish a new benchmark for modern design. However, we are proudest of the fact that it will bring people together and create enriching experiences to support the growth of Dubai as a global hub.”

Bluewaters features several courtyards, intimate pedestrian spaces and scenic walkways that boast a green and lush landscape. Central and Sunset Avenues gently separate the three zones, while North and South Walks allow pedestrians to stand at the water’s edge and gaze out at the sea, or the city beyond.

Urban buzz at The Wharf

The Wharf, Bluewaters’ lifestyle retail area set against the backdrop of Ain Dubai, will have 132 retail and dining outlets dotted across the boulevard in low-rise structures. Walkways crisscross the district, shaded by trees, palms and visually striking light features.

Food and beverage at The Wharf range from licensed fine-dining concepts at the waterfront to quirky eateries, and an eclectic mix of cafés, restaurants and intimate bistros that serve a wide range of global cuisines. More concepts and stores will be opening gradually over the coming couple of months.

Central Avenue borders the landside of The Wharf, while North Walk and Wharf Avenue edge the waterfront, circling Ain Dubai Plaza beneath the observation wheel. A 265-metre pedestrian bridge, The Wharf Link, connects this area to The Beach on the coast of mainland Dubai. Bluewaters Wharf Station will serve as a dock for water transport. It also boasts over 2,000 parking bays, spanning basement and podium levels.

Statement residences with a view

Bluewaters Residences comprises 10 elegant mid-rise towers featuring 698 apartments, four penthouses and 17 townhouses, set over a podium that offers stunning views of the sea or Ain Dubai. With the initial wave of handovers set for December 2018, the island should welcome its first residents by Q1 2019.

Each penthouse enjoys unparalleled 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai and Dubai’s skyline, and offers a generous indoor and outdoor space with five bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms and expansive living areas.

The interiors at Bluewaters Residences are finished to the highest standards, with a neutral palette and a minimalist style that combines the warmth of Scandinavian wooden floors with the opulence of soft metallic fixtures. Designed for a contemporary lifestyle, the open-plan kitchen features state-of-the-art Italian appliances and seamless worktops. With floor-to-ceiling windows, all apartments offer sweeping views of Ain Dubai, the sea, the greenery or a boulevard.

Residential amenities include gymnasiums, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, basketball courts and children’s play areas, in addition to a mosque built in a contemporary style. The residential zone also features a central landscaped podium that fosters community living, and dedicated basement-level parking bays. In addition, the buildings host 32 retail outlets for the convenience of residents.

Hotels exuding Bluewaters’ island luxe vibe

Meraas aims to pull out all stops to deliver Bluewaters’ unique promise of an island luxe vibe, with unparalleled experiences brought to the region for the first time at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, The Residences at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai. These five-star accommodations comprising 495 luxury rooms and 80 serviced apartments will be flanked by a 500-seat theatre, The Rotunda, at one end and a state-of-the-art conference centre, Caesars FORUM, at the other. Complementing the glamorous hospitality offerings will be Cove Beach Dubai, a stunning private beach club.

The exclusive 194-key Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai – the world’s second Caesars Palace – will feature an outdoor swimming pool, the wellness concept Qua Spa and a fitness centre with stunning views of Ain Dubai as well as six cutting-edge restaurants. The Residences at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will offer an additional 80 premium serviced apartments, ideal for contemporary living. The second hotel, Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai, will comprise 301 rooms, two outdoor swimming pools, six unique restaurants, three meeting rooms equipped to provide business services, and a 750-square metre event hall.

Home to Ain Dubai

For visitors keen to get up-close to Ain Dubai and marvel at the spectacular engineering feat that forms the destination’s centrepiece, Bluewaters will provide access to awe-inspiring sights at its base. At 250 metres, it is taller than the 167-metre High Roller in Las Vegas and the 190-metre New York Wheel planned for Staten Island. Ain Dubai will carry up to 1,400 passengers at a time in its 48 double-glazed capsules, offering unforgettable 360-degree views of Dubai. Each leg of the observation wheel stands at a height of 126 metres and is long enough to fit 15 London buses.

An international tourist destination

A world-class island destination built to Meraas’ exacting standards in terms of magnitude, design and aesthetics, Bluewaters will add to Dubai’s competitive advantage among global cities. Apart from the spectacular Ain Dubai, it provides comprehensive residential, retail and hospitality options, making Bluewaters a leading tourist destination, as well as a preferred place to live, work and play.

Bluewaters is right across Jumeirah Beach Residences and a 20-minute drive from City Walk. Both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum Airport can be reached in 30 minutes while Abu Dhabi Airport is just 45 minutes away.