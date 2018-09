Central Bank raises interest rates to its Certificates of Deposits

By Wam

The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has announced that, effective 27th September, 2018, it will raise interest rates applied to the issuance of its Certificates of Deposits in line with the increase in interest rates on US Dollar, following the Federal Reserve Board’s decision to increase the Federal Funds Rate by 25 basis points.

At a meeting held yesterday, the Repo Rate applicable to borrowing short term liquidity from CBUAE against Certificates of Deposits has also been increased by 25 basis points.

Certificates of Deposit, which CBUAE issues to banks operating in the country, are the monetary policy instrument through which changes in interest rates are transmitted to the UAE banking system