Construction sector encouraged to take further measures to protect worker health and safety

Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has called on companies operating in the building and construction sector to comply with the stipulations of the Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health Centre (OSHAD), in an effort to ensure an appropriate and healthy environment suitable for all workers. It also called for taking measures to protect the life, health and safety of workers.

To this effect, Dr. Huda Al Salmi, Director of Environment, Health and Safety at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, honoured eight representatives of companies operating in the building and construction sector in recognition of their obtaining Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health System Framework (OSHAD-SF) certificates and their fulfilment of all requisites of Abu Dhabi occupational safety and health standards.

The Director of Environment, Health and Safety at Abu Dhabi City Municipality called on all unregistered entities operating in the building and construction sector including contractors, consultants and developers, to register in OSHAD-SF through the e-mail (hse@adm.abudhabi.ae).

Such measures support UAE laws to protect the life of all community members, especially labour workers at construction sites.