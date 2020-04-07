147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airports in three months

By WAM

Strengthening the status of Abu Dhabi, and the UAE in general, as a global hub of air freight, the amount of cargo handled at Abu Dhabi Airports in the last quarter of 2019 totalled 147,853 tonnes, a growth of 4.4 percent from 141,638 tonnes in the comparable period of 2018.

In 2019, Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics services arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, announced a major project to enhance Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) into a state-of-the-art global air cargo centre of excellence. Both partners announced they would implement a multi-phased cargo infrastructure development strategy, starting with the imminent upgrade of Etihad’s existing air cargo terminal facilities on the Southside airport perimeters. The programme is to culminate with the inauguration of Etihad Cargo’s future home, a new air cargo terminal in the East Midfield section of the airport, an area designated by Abu Dhabi Airports for future integrated cargo, logistics and integrator activities.

Recent figures issued by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi showed an increase in the volume of goods transported via AUH, totalling 144,934 tonnes in the last quarter of 2019, an increase of 5.2 percent compared to 137,728 tonnes during the same quarter of 2018.

Based on the data, the total amount of goods transported through Abu Dhabi International Airport accounted for 98 percent of the total cargo transported through Abu Dhabi Airports in the last quarter of 2019. The remaining traffic was transported through Al Ain International Airport.

Goods transported via the AUH were 79,938 tonnes of imports and about 64,996 tonnes of exports.

Airborne documents parcels transported through AUH reached 2,868 tonnes in the last quarter of 2019, compared to 2,077 tonnes in the third quarter of the same year.

