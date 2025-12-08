30 years of Iconic Buildings and Beautiful Homes: Jotun Abu Dhabi to Invest AED 400 Million in Next Chapter in UAE

Jotun is commemorating 30 years of operations in Abu Dhabi, marking a milestone that reflects the company’s long-standing relationship and continuous contribution to the emirate’s development.

Since establishing Jotun’s presence as the first international paint manufacturer in Abu Dhabi, the company has steadily evolved into a trusted partner for major projects across energy, architectural and residential sectors, providing advanced paint and coating technologies, technical expertise and a consistent commitment to quality that has earned the brand a leading position in the market.

Over the past three decades, Jotun’s paints and coatings have become part of Abu Dhabi’s landscape, safeguarding critical infrastructure, shaping the aesthetics of iconic buildings, and supporting the growth of communities across the emirate.

Some notable examples include the iconic Abu Dhabi International Airport, Capital Tower, Aldar Headquarters, ADNOC Tower, ADNEC Tower and Al Raha Gardens Community, among many others.

Through pioneering innovations, including but not limited to the Multicolour concept, easy-clean and anti-dust interior and exterior paints, and early advancements in sustainability-driven initiatives, the company has played an integral role in elevating the standards of colour, durability and design in the emirate, further strengthening its connection to the people and institutions that have driven the capital’s progress.

Jotun Abu Dhabi’s celebration reflects a shared ambition of innovation, underscoring the depth of Jotun’s commitment to Abu Dhabi’s vision not just through protecting iconic buildings and infrastructure but also beautifying homes.

As part of this commitment, Jotun is making a substantial investment of close to AED 400 million to develop a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at ICAD–III in Abu Dhabi. This major upgrade will significantly enhance the company’s production capabilities, enabling the factory to reach nearly 60 million litres in annual output, representing a 50% increase in operational delivery for Abu Dhabi. The new facility will be designed around advanced automation, digital systems and smart manufacturing technologies that enhance precision, consistency, sustainability and overall efficiency.

By integrating these technologies into every stage of the manufacturing process, Jotun is strengthening its ability to meet rising market demand while maintaining the highest

standards of quality and performance, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking and reliable partner for the emirate’s future.

“Abu Dhabi has been central to Jotun’s growth story in the region, and this milestone allows us to look ahead with even greater ambition,” said Svein Johan Stub, General Manager, Jotun Abu Dhabi. “Our new facility will represent a powerful shift in how we manufacture, blending advanced automation with decades of technical expertise to create a smarter, more efficient operation. This investment will strengthen our ability to support major projects in the capital while positioning Jotun for the next chapter of growth.”

This 30th anniversary is not only a moment of reflection for Jotun in Abu Dhabi, but a proud chapter in the brand’s broader century-long story. As Jotun approaches 100 years globally, its commitment to quality, trust, and future-ready innovation remains stronger than ever — reaffirming its role as a dependable partner in the emirate’s dynamic and evolving future.

About Jotun Abu Dhabi:

Established in 1995, Jotun Abu Dhabi is part of the global Jotun Group, a leader in the paint and coatings industry. Offering innovative solutions for decorative, protective, marine and powder coatings, the company caters to the local market of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and also exports to many countries internationally. Jotun Abu Dhabi serves diverse sectors, including residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Website: https://www.jotun.com/ae-en/decorative For any queries, please contact: jotun@atteline.com