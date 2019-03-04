33 companies and entities awarded Dubai Chamber CSR Label for H2, 2018

By WAM

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honoured 33 companies for their corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts in the second half of 2018 during a recognition ceremony recently held at its premises.

Landmark Group and United Engineering Construction Company were presented CSR Label for the first time.

The companies include QBG, Ducab, Emirates Transport, Emrill Services, Mashreq Bank, and UAE Exchange, InfoFort, Apparel Group, Enova, MAB Facilities Management, Chalhoub Group, Veolia, AF Construction, CHEP Middle East, Paramount Computer Systems, and Quick Registration.

Amlak Finance, and Dimara International, Blue LLC, Dar Al Tawreeq Forfaiting and Factoring Services, Road and Transport Authority, School Transport Services, Tristar Group, Daikin Middle East and Africa, Clyde & Co, Future Pipe Industries, and National Bank of Fujairah.

Zulekha Hospital LLC, EMPOWER, SummerTown Interiors, and TECOM Group were also presented with the accolade.

Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, urged the companies to continue to strive for excellence and build on their achievements. He revealed that 359 companies have received the Dubai Chamber CSR Label since its launch in 2010, and explained that the Dubai Chamber CSR Label is a clear and voluntary standard for CSR implementation in UAE and the GCC which recognises companies who adopt best business practices and conform with international CSR standards and guidelines.

"Over the years, the response to the CSR label and its overall significance has grown significantly. The Dubai Chamber CSR Label acts as a developmental tool for companies, which enables them to evaluate their CSR strategies, gain recognition for their efforts, and improve their reputation," said Al Ghurair.

The honourees thanked Dubai Chamber for its valuable support in providing a framework for companies to benchmark and enhance their CSR performance, as well as the opportunity to promote their activities and reputation.