90% of Dubai limousine fleet will go green by 2026

By Staff

Chaired by HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), RTA Board has endorsed an initiative to transform 90% of limousines operating in Dubai into environmental-friendly vehicles (hybrid/electric) by 2026. The initiative is the first of its kind worldwide in the semi-total conversion of the limo fleet into green vehicles.

According to the plan, which runs for seven years, 65% of the Dubai limousine fleet will be hybrid vehicles and 25% electric vehicles. The plan envisages building up the ratio of green limos gradually from the current 6% to 10% by 2020, and double up to 20% in 2021. The proportion of environmental-friendly vehicles will pick up to 30% by 2022, and the momentum will continue annually afterwards to reach 40% in 2023, 55% in 2024, 70% in 2025 until hitting the targeted rate of 90% in 2026.

“This initiative is implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to save power consumption in the UAE, which is crucial for the environmental sustainability and development projects with its various components. It also fosters a safe, clean and sustainable environment that will leverage the profile of Dubai. In addition, it contributes to the Dubai Government initiative to introduce green vehicles for a cleaner environment,” said Al Tayer.

“The step is part of a master plan to curb carbon emissions of taxis and limos by 2% as required by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the Green Economy drive. It also comes in the aftermath of fuel deregulation policy and the low cost of electric/hybrid vehicles life span compared with fuel-powered vehicles.

“About 6,500 limos are operated in Dubai by 100 companies or more. Each vehicle travels about 400 km per day, which translates into the production of 44 tons of carbon emissions per annum.

“RTA studies on the use of electric/hybrid vehicles showed that financial savings of using electric vehicles amount to AED20,000 over the life cycle of each vehicle. Hybrid vehicles make a saving of AED30,000. From an environmental perspective, electric vehicles do not have any harmful emissions, while the use of hybrid vehicles cuts emissions by 40%.

“In the context of its support to green mobility, RTA is offering a 25% discount on the monthly franchise fees on electric vehicles throughout the first year. It will also give permission the electric vehicles to use bus-dedicated lanes. I addition to increasing electric vehicles life span to two years more than fuel-powered vehicles,” added Al Tayer.

RTA has endorsed a plan to transform 50% of Dubai taxi fleet into hybrid vehicles by 2021. Accordingly, the number of hybrid taxis is set to rise from 791 vehicles in 2016 to 4750 vehicles by 2021. Dubai Taxi Corporation accounts for the largest share of hybrid vehicles as it currently operates 2280 of these vehicles. Hybrid vehicles currently make 28% of the total taxi fleet in Dubai.

RTA is the first entity in the region to deploy hybrid/electric vehicles in the taxi fleet for a trial run from 2008 to 2011. Results of the trial have proved the economic and ecological feasibility of the project, with 30% fuel saving and 30% reduction in carbon emissions.