Abu Dhabi Investment Group’s Active Participation in the 2024 G20 Summit in Brazil

Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) and the Government of Rio de Janeiro State have agreed to cooperate on developmental projects worth $19 billion

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil. During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled led the UAE delegation to the 19th G20 summit, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khaled emphasized the country’s continued support of international collaboration. In this regard, the Emirates International Aid Agency committed $100 million to fund the efforts of G20 presidency of Brazil to fight hunger and poverty.

The participation of the Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) aligns with the G20 Summit's theme, "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet." The groups shared innovative proposals to use its extensive logistical capabilities and vast network to contribute to Emirati and global efforts. Key concerns discussed at the summit include global governance reformation, global hunger and poverty remediation, tackling climate challenges, advancing clean and renewable energy sources, to promote sustainable and inclusive development across social, economic, and environmental sectors.

During the said summit; the Group unveiled several pertinent measures that align with the UAE’s vision for the world that is in the process of being built. His Excellency Zayed bin Aweidha, CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), commented:

This participation underscores the UAE's dedication to fostering innovative investment solutions that support the G20's vision for a green economy and a digital transformation. It also highlights the country's commitment to presenting a pioneering model of collaboration and partnership aimed at building a comprehensive and sustainable future.

His Excellency announced that the group’s delegation reached an agreement with the Governor of Rio de Janeiro State on initiating constructive and fruitful collaboration between the state government and the Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG). This partnership will focus on implementing various development projects, particularly in integrated infrastructure transportation projects such as metro systems and highways. Additionally, the collaboration will encompass a project to plan and develop alternative housing solutions for slum areas & establish new model villages to relocate slum residents. The total investment for these initiatives is estimated at approximately $19 billion.

His Excellency Zayed bin Aweidha also highlighted the main themes presented by the Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) during the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Sustainable Infrastructure:

The Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) has presented a plan for the development of smart transportation, green cities, green infrastructure and a green water supply in the developing world.

Green Energy:

The group highlighted clean energy initiatives, including solar and wind energy projects and rapid transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Digital Transformation and Smart Technologies:

The group emphasized the importance of investing in the digital economy by developing modern technological infrastructure to boost productivity and improving living standards.

Global Food Security:

ADIG also emphasized the sustainable agriculture modernization and the of supply chains optimization. These initiatives demonstrate the Group's strong commitment to reducing food waste and combating hunger worldwide.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Group’s G20 Summit participation highlights UAE’s international partnership focus and build a sustainable, prosperous global future. The participation reflects UAE’s readiness to tackle global challenges by focusing on improving quality of life, stabilizing the global economy, and sustainable development.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized strategic initiatives in renewable energy, digital transformation, and poverty alleviation, strengthening partnerships with G20 nations. The UAE also deepened its ties with Brazil, its key economic partner in South America, with non-oil trade between the two nations reaching $4.3 billion. Through its leadership, the UAE continues to drive international cooperation and sustainable progress.

