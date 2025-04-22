ADIG Announces Strategic Partnership with Hainan at Major China Investment Conference

The Chinese government formally invited Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) to participate in the Invest in China 2025 Global Industrial Investment Promotion Conference for the Hainan Free Trade Port, which gathered over 1,700 companies from 71 countries.

At the event, His Excellency Zayed Bin Rashid Bin Aweidha Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADIG, highlighted the Group’s historic role in supporting the UAE's economy since its establishment in 1958. He emphasized Dubai’s economic model as a benchmark for development and urged action to mitigate the worsening global economic crisis, which he described as more severe than the 2008 financial collapse.

A key outcome of the conference was the announcement of a strategic partnership between ADIG and Hainan Province to collaborate across various sectors. Both parties agreed to establish an investment development fund to support projects in Hainan and the UAE.

In his remarks, Bin Aweidha stressed that the current global crisis presents a historic opportunity for deeper China-UAE investment cooperation, aiming to reshape the global economic landscape. He reaffirmed ADIG’s commitment to transforming challenges into opportunities for sustainable development.

The event received wide coverage from Chinese and international media, including interviews with Xinhua News Agency.

