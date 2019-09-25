ADNOC Drilling completes first offshore integrated drilling services well

By WAM

ADNOC Drilling, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, announced today the completion of its first offshore integrated drilling services, IDS, well in Abu Dhabi’s Umm Lulu offshore oilfield. This milestone follows the successful completion of 14 onshore IDS wells over the course of this year, underpinning ADNOC Drilling’s transformation into a fully integrated drilling services company that offers start-to-finish drilling and well construction operations.

This first offshore IDS well delivered to ADNOC Drilling’s client, ADNOC Offshore – also a subsidiary of ADNOC – was completed ahead of schedule and within budget, achieving a best-in-class performance in terms of drilling efficiency.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said, "Our first offshore IDS well and the 14 onshore IDS wells drilled over the course of this year have shown an increase in our drilling performance by about 25 percent, resulting in considerable cost savings and increased well profitability. The successful offshore well completion was delivered in record-breaking time, as were the previous onshore IDS wells.

"This milestone firmly positions ADNOC Drilling as a leading provider of comprehensive drilling and well construction services. It also positions ADNOC Drilling as the first national integrated drilling company in the region at an important time, when we are substantially expanding our oil production capacity, unlocking Abu Dhabi’s vast conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources, and driving efficiencies across all of our operations to deliver more value to the UAE and our partners."

ADNOC plans to grow its conventional drilling activity by 40 percent by 2025 and substantially ramp up the number of its unconventional wells, as it targets an increase in oil production capacity to four million barrels per day by the end of 2020 and five million by 2030. Integrating new drilling and completion capabilities, enables ADNOC Drilling to capitalise on this growth as it supports the wider ADNOC Group to capture more value from every barrel of oil it produces.

Abdalla Saeed Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADNOC Drilling, said, "Extending our comprehensive oilfield service offering to offshore wells less than a year after commencement of our transformation to an IDS company is an important milestone for ADNOC. This achievement, which followed our strategic partnership with Baker Hughes, a GE company, further strengthens our pivotal role in enabling ADNOC’s planned increase of hydrocarbon production capacity across its onshore and offshore fields."

ADNOC’s offshore fields contribute close to 50 percent of ADNOC’s daily oil production capacity. Given the substantial impact wells and drilling have on the cost of upstream projects, it is essential that ADNOC Drilling effectively replicates the successes and efficiencies already achieved onshore to its offshore fields to continuously maximise the value across ADNOC’s full portfolio.

ADNOC Drilling’s well construction and completion services, which are part of its IDS offering, drive In-Country Value creation by offering greater potential for local suppliers and service providers to benefit from ADNOC’s business growth and expansion, as well as improving knowledge transfer and providing employment opportunities for UAE nationals.