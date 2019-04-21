ADNOC reaches major milestone with first-ever UAE Calcined coke export shipment

By WAM

The first ever shipment of UAE produced Calcined coke has begun its maiden voyage to mainland China. 10,500 tonnes of calcined coke were loaded by ADNOC Refining, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), onto the M/V Lucky Ocho, a vessel chartered by ADNOC Logistics & Services, to be delivered in Yantai, China by the end of April 2019.

This first shipment represents the latest milestone in ADNOC’s move towards being a zero-fuel oil refining business, which has been a high priority of ADNOC since the "IMO 2020 regulations" (low sulphur marine fuel) were first mooted.

IMO 2020 regulation aims to reduce the levels of emissions by significantly reducing the Sulphur content of marine fuels. IMO 2020 is expected to have a profound impact on the global refining and transport fuels industry.

ADNOC recently commissioned its multi-billion dollar Carbon Black and Delayed Coker Unit, which gives it the capability to produce high-value products such as this shipment of Calcined Coke. Calcined coke is a key ingredient in the anodes used in the electrolysis process that separates pure aluminum from bauxite ore.

While addressing rising global energy demand, ADNOC by having refineries capable of stopping fuel oil production are demonstrating leadership in responsible environment management.

Jasem Al Sayegh, CEO of ADNOC Refining, said, "This milestone represents a significant step towards being a zero-fuel oil capable refining business. ADNOC has invested to broaden our product offering, reduce our environmental footprint and permit us to be IMO compliant for 2020."

Increasing the flexibility of ADNOC’s refining assets to stretch the value of every barrel of oil – and produce additional feedstock’s and additives for the petrochemical industry – is a key pillar of ADNOC’s Downstream expansion strategy, announced at its Downstream Investment Forum last year.

The strategy will see ADNOC become a world-class producer, supplier, and trader of refined and petrochemical products, as it focuses on growth markets in Asia, including China.

ADNOC’s multi-billion-dirham Downstream investment programme will see the company’s refining capacity increase by more than 65 percent, or 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), by 2025, through the addition of a third refinery, creating a total capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day (mbpd). The new refinery will significantly increase the capability, flexibility, and output of Abu Dhabi’s refining operations by adding to the range of crudes that can be processed.

ADNOC also plans to build one of the world’s largest mixed feed crackers, which will enable it to produce additional feedstocks and additives for the petrochemicals industry.