ADNOC rewards programme gives new offers to customers

By WAM

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s leading fuel and convenience retailer has announced an exciting enhancement to its popular rewards programme, ADNOC Rewards.

Starting this Eid holiday, customers can now earn loyalty points on every purchase of fuel and non-fuel products, said a press release issued by ADNOC Distribution on Wednesday.

There are also a range of special launch offers to kick off the new programme. Those who download and login to the ADNOC Distribution app for the first time will receive 500 bonus points, and all existing ADNOC Wallet users will receive points for all their purchases made through Wallet during the past month.

New members will receive a complimentary interior car sanitisation when they complete their first transaction, and all app members, new and existing, can treat themselves to a free McDonald’s Apple Pie with the purchase of selected meal deals when showing the Rewards voucher QR code at any outlet (excluding airport and Kidzania outlets).

ADNOC Rewards, the first and only loyalty programme for fuel and convenience retail in the UAE, allows customers to earn Rewards points for every transaction at ADNOC Distribution fuel stations and ADNOC Oasis convenience stores. The points can then be redeemed for products in Oasis convenience stores as well as on a range of services, including car wash and lube change.

Rewards points can be tracked through the ADNOC Distribution App, with the ability to redeem through the app or Emirates ID as well as access exclusive app-only offers. In addition, ADNOC Rewards will soon be introducing a number of new and exciting partners to the programme, including leading brands from across a range of sectors, bringing exclusive offers and benefits to its members.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: "Eid is a time to celebrate and we believe no better occasion to launch the next phase of ADNOC Rewards. As we begin to get safely back on the road, members will be able to collect points across all their purchases at our fuel stations and retail stores, redeeming them for products and services across our network as well as with our ADNOC Rewards’ partners.

"Launched last year, ADNOC Rewards has become one of the fastest growing and most popular rewards programmes in the UAE, with more than 750,000 members to date. In the coming weeks we will be announcing a number of new partnerships within the programme, which will further enhance the reward options available to customers through the programme."

Registering for ADNOC Rewards is free and easy and can be done through the ADNOC Distribution app and website, or by visiting any ADNOC Distribution service station.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.