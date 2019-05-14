Air Arabia announces direct flight to Bishkek

By Wam

Air Arabia has announced the launch of a direct flight from Sharjah to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital city, starting 4th July, 2019.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "Ensuring affordable travel to meet the aspirations of travelers has been key to our network growth strategy over the years. The direct flight to Bishkek is another testament to our efforts in connecting people across countries and cultures. We look forward to the start of service which we are confident it will positively contribute to the development of tourism and bilateral trade between both nations."

The new flight will operate four times a week; on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Air Arabia currently serves over 170 international and domestic routes from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.