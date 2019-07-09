Air Arabia introduces flights to Kuala Lumpur

By Wam

Air Arabia has announced that it inaugurated its direct flight between Kuala Lumpur and Sharjah. The seven-hour flight between the two cities is the first direct flight by a low-cost carrier connecting Malaysia with the UAE and GCC.

The flight operates daily. Flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays depart KLIA at 03:35 local time arriving at Sharjah International Airport at 06:50 local time. The return flights depart Sharjah International Airport at 14:55 arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 02:25 local time.

The inaugural flight landed at KL International Airport at 08:50 am local time and was received by an official delegation including YB Datuk Mohammadin bin Ketapi, Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia; YM Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, Group Chief Executive Officer Malaysia Airports; Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia Group CEO, senior management of Malaysia Airports, Air Arabia, UAE Embassy and Tourism Malaysia in addition to media.

The welcoming function was then followed by a press conference held upon arrival in KLIA.

Commenting on the inaugural launch of the route, Al Ali said, "We are delighted to be the first low-cost airline to connect Kuala Lumpur with the UAE and GCC. We are confident this new service linking the two cities will further strengthen the trade and tourism ties between both nations while providing our customers with a great value-for-money option to travel between both countries and beyond. We thank Malaysia Airports and Tourism Malaysia for their warm welcome and continuous support."

Ketapi, in turn, stated, "This year, our target is to have 337,100 tourists from West Asia region, and I believe that the establishment of Air Arabia’s Sharjah-Kuala Lumpur route will certainly help with increasing tourist arrivals from this region. The flight couldn’t have come at a better time as we are also aggressively promoting Malaysia in the run-up to our Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign."