Air Arabia now offers direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna

By WAM

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, now offers direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna.

The non-stop six-hour flight to Vienna, will operate four times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and will be expanded to daily flight service as of mid-December.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia and Julian Jager, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport officially inaugurated the new route today at a press briefing in Vienna.

Commenting on the inaugural launch of the route, Adel Ali Ali said, "We are pleased to start our direct flights connecting Sharjah and Vienna. This new service will provide our customers in the UAE and Austria with a great opportunity to discover the beauty of both countries while enjoying Air Arabia value-for-money offers. We thank Vienna International Airport for their support and we look forward to a long-term partnership."

"In recent years, we have seen a significant rise in number of tourists from the UAE and Vienna is a popular destination amongst Arab travellers. The city of Vienna greatly benefits from Air Arabia’s new direct flight connection to Vienna Airport. We have registered close to 13 percent growth on flights to the Middle East since the beginning of the year. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors from the Middle East to this beautiful city. Furthermore, passengers from Vienna will get to visit and explore the cultural diversity of UAE, courtesy the new flight service from Sharjah," said Julian Jager, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

Air Arabia has already been offering direct flights to Vienna from its hub in Morocco since October 2018. It currently operates flights to more than 170 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.